New Mexico expands mental health and substance use services with clinic program  

El Paso, Texas ( KVIA)-The New Mexico Human Services Department proudly announced that New Mexico has been chosen as one of ten states to receive enhanced federal Medicaid funding for health services. This development is part of a four-year Medicaid Demonstration program led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, reaffirming our commitment to the health and well-being of our residents.

Commencing on January 1, 2025, New Mexico will introduce certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHCs) in the state. These clinics will enhance access to mental health and substance use treatment by providing sustainable Medicaid funding for a wide range of evidence-based services, promising a brighter future for our community.

HSD, the Children’s Youth and Families Department, has certified six providers as CCBHCs:

· University of New Mexico Health System in Bernalillo and Sandoval Counties

· All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center in Bernalillo County

· Carlsbad Life House in Eddy County

· Families & Youth Innovations Plus in Doña Ana County

· Santa Fe Recovery Center in Santa Fe and McKinley Counties

· Mental Health Resources in Curry County

For more information, visit CCBHC – New Mexico Recovery Project (nmrecovery.org)