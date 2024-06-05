Unofficial primary election results: Fernando Macias projected to edge out Shaharazad Booth for Doña Ana County District Attorney

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- According to the latest unofficial numbers from the New Mexico Secretary of State, Fernando Macias is projected to win the Democratic race for the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office in Doña Ana County.

All 190 precincts in the county have reported.

As of 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, Macias has garnered 34% of the vote, with 3,336 votes cast to him.

His closest competitor Shaharazad Booth, garnered 33% of the vote, with 3,286 votes cast to her - a mere 80 votes less than Macias.

Ramona Martinez garnered 24% of the vote with 2,315 votes cast to her, and incumbent D.A. Gerald Byers received the least, with just 9% of the votes cast to him.

In a statement to ABC-7 Tuesday evening, Byers said "The people have spoken. Best wishes to the successful general election candidate, and I'm looking forward to a smooth transition."

Booth spoke to ABC-7 after the unofficial results came in, and she says her team isn’t ready to call it over just yet.

“We’re gonna wait and see until all of the ballots are counted, that every voice is heard, and that all of Doña Ana [County] is accounted for and heard, and then we’ll go from there," she said.

ABC-7 also reached out to Macias shortly after the unofficial results came in, and haven’t heard back from him at the time of this report.

However, he told us shortly before all precincts reported that he, too wants to wait until the very last vote is counted.

In a news release late Tuesday night, NM Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said "all election results remain unofficial until the canvassing process is complete and the State Board of Canvass certifies the official results."

She added "the canvass process that ensures accuracy in the election results will take place over the next two weeks at the county-level and at the Secretary of State’s Office, with the State Board of Canvass meeting on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 to certify the official results and order any recounts."

We will continue to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more information.