Chihuahuas announce ‘Looney Tunes Night’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Chihuahuas announced their 'Looney Tunes™ Night' event on Saturday, June 8, at Southwest University Park. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

The players will wear special edition Looney Tunes jerseys on the field that feature Buggs Bunny and graphic pencil images of other Looney Tunes characters. The jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting a local El Paso non-profit organization via the Chihuahuas Foundation.

The jersey auction is live now, and ends on the final out of Saturday’s game. Fans can view the jerseys and place their bids by texting the word “BID” (ALL CAPTIAL LETTERS) to 915-600-6677. The jerseys will not be available for retail.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit epchihuahuas.com or call 915-533-BASE (2273).

