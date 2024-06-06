City of El Paso hosts reopening ceremony for Michelle T. Adjemian Recreation Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso hosted a reopening ceremony for the Michelle T. Adjemian Recreation Center in Far East El Paso on Thursday, June 6th.

It is located at 9031 Viscount Blvd, El Paso, Tx, 79925.

The pool inside the rec center now has added enhancements to it. The locker room is fully renovated, there is new lighting, a pool deck, fresh paint, and a new roof.

You can also enjoy the updated rec center. There is new wood flooring for the dance studio, more fire protection installation, new roof, windows, lighting, and electrical upgrades.