Skip to Content
News

City of El Paso hosts reopening ceremony for Michelle T. Adjemian Recreation Center

KVIA
By
Published 11:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso hosted a reopening ceremony for the Michelle T. Adjemian Recreation Center in Far East El Paso on Thursday, June 6th.

It is located at 9031 Viscount Blvd, El Paso, Tx, 79925.

The pool inside the rec center now has added enhancements to it. The locker room is fully renovated, there is new lighting, a pool deck, fresh paint, and a new roof.

You can also enjoy the updated rec center. There is new wood flooring for the dance studio, more fire protection installation, new roof, windows, lighting, and electrical upgrades.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content