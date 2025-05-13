Roof blown off, façade damaged, trees felled in wind

Update (5:06 PM): This afternoon, El Paso Fire Department officials say there were reports of a fallen tree in the road on the 8100 block of Griffin Way.

Update: In a video posted to social media, part of a façade on a pillar supporting an overpass near the El Paso International Airport was partially damaged. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene and will update this article when we learn more.

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- An ABC-7 crew took video this afternoon of a house in Canutillo that suffered roof damage due to the wind.

We crew spoke to Guadalupe Aguilar who lives in the house next door, and she told us that no one was occupying the home at the time of the incident and no one was injured. She is worried that the damaged roof will blow onto Doniphan Drive in these strong winds.

El Paso and the surrounding areas are experiencing strong winds and dust today. The strongest gust so far in El Paso has been 55 miles per hour!

Watch ABC-7's newscasts tonight for more weather coverage.