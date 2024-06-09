LCPD reminds drivers to slow down in school zones

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces drivers, heads up! Police want you to be aware that some schools are still in session, and are reminding you to slow down in school zones.

Several elementary schools, including Booker T. Washington, Jornada, and Mesilla Park, will be in session until June 14.

Crossing guards are at each school to help students safely cross, but police say drivers need to focus their full attention on driving and watch for the possibility of children entering lanes of traffic.

School zone times are 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. when students are arriving to school, and from 2:25 to 3:10 p.m. after schools let out each day

Las Cruces Police listed several safety tips for motorists driving through school zones: