LCPD reminds drivers to slow down in school zones
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces drivers, heads up! Police want you to be aware that some schools are still in session, and are reminding you to slow down in school zones.
Several elementary schools, including Booker T. Washington, Jornada, and Mesilla Park, will be in session until June 14.
Crossing guards are at each school to help students safely cross, but police say drivers need to focus their full attention on driving and watch for the possibility of children entering lanes of traffic.
School zone times are 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. when students are arriving to school, and from 2:25 to 3:10 p.m. after schools let out each day
Las Cruces Police listed several safety tips for motorists driving through school zones:
- Obey all traffic laws and speed limits, especially the 15 MPH limit in school zones.
- Do not pass other vehicles in school zones or at crosswalks.
- Do not change lanes in school zones.
- Do not make U-Turns in school zones.
- Do not text or otherwise use a cell phone unless it is completely hands-free.
- Stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.
- Watch for and obey signals from school crossing guards.
- Be alert and watch for children near schools, bus stops and in school parking lots.
- Unless licensed to do so, do not park in handicap spaces to drop off or pick up children.
- Do not park at curbs painted yellow, or red which are designated for emergency vehicles only.