ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and breezy for now

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are anticipating another beautiful weather day today! Conditions will once again remain warm, dry, and breezy.

Temperatures are expected to be near normal today with El Paso expected to reach 85, Las Cruces 83.

We will remain dry and breezy for your afternoon. Into your evening we could see some light winds.

Winds will once again return to our forecast Sunday at about 35 MPH with potential for some patchy blowing dust and sand.

Rain chances also enter our forecast this weekend at about 10-20% through Saturday and Sunday.