Borderland seniors reflect on schooling under COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's the time of year when borderland seniors are receiving their diplomas, and this particular graduating class had their first hear of high school right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's only been four years since students had to isolate and mask up as the virus continued to spread, impacting extracurricular activities as well as everyday life.

“It’s not easy," said Maritza Serrano, Silva Health Magnet High School valedictorian. "My first day of school, I spent on my bed, but I didn't learn as much as I would have liked to online. I just felt really out of touch. And so my freshman year, I always felt like I slacked off a lot.”

ABC-7 spoke to several students at graduations across El Paso who said the pandemic impacted them both emotionally and mentally.

"That whole time of isolation and solitary, it just made me reflect like, who is my real friend?" said Jefferson High School Graduate Alexa Ozuna.

Even with these hardships, the students still said the pandemic taught them many lessons they'll take with them for the rest of their lives.

"To be resilient," Serrano said, "mostly to kind of plan for my future regardless of what's happening in the present, because it's going to move forward, regardless."