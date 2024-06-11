Skip to Content
Dion’s, Albuquerque-based pizza chain, opening first El Paso location Wednesday

Published 5:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A popular New-Mexico based pizza chain is opening the doors to their first ever El Paso location Wednesday.

Dion's will open in northwest El Paso Wednesday, June 11th at 7484 Paseo del Norte.

According to a news release, the doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

The chain is known for their pizza, subs, salads, and for what they call "fast, friendly service."

Dion's CEO Mark Herman says they're excited to mark a new chapter for the chain by opening in El Paso. 

The chain currently operates two more locations in the Borderland, with both being in Las Cruces.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

