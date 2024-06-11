Woman arrested for hiding nearly six pounds of cocaine underneath the backseat where three children were sitting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Constables Office is reporting that 27-year-old Genoveva Carrillo Esparza was arrested for allegedly concealing 5.93 pounds of cocaine underneath the backseat where three children were sitting inside a car.

Esparza is being charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The Constables Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop on a gray SUV with expired plates at 19300 Cobb in Tornillo on Monday, June 10th at 8 a.m. Tornillo is about 40 minutes east of El Paso.

Deputies found Esparza, another woman, and three children ages 5 to 12 inside the SUV. According to the Constables Office, deputies claimed the two women appeared nervous, and had stories that did not match each other's.

A deputy constable performed a search on the vehicle after getting verbal consent from Esparza before finding two bundles of cocaine underneath the backseat where the children were sitting.

Esparza was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100K bond.