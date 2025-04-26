Rise Up Rally downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- This morning, about 150 people gathered at San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso as part of a nationwide series of protests called Rise Up.

The event was hosted by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and the El Paso Democratic Party.

Similar “Rise Up” protests are happening all over the country this Saturday.

“This event aims to stand against the latest actions of the Trump Administration that many Americans view as undermining the core tenets of our democratic system. As public trust falters and divisive rhetoric escalates, El Pasosans and others from across the Borderland will gather to reclaim their voices as programs that Americans have previously had available are stripped for President Trump, Elon Musk and other billionaires to receive tax incentives,” local organizers said in a news release.

The rally featured speakers speaking on diverse topics like education, disability rights, veterans affairs, unions and the LGBTQ+ community. Attendees were also able to register to vote.