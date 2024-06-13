Skip to Content
15th annual Crimes Against the Elderly Conference held at El Paso Community College

Published 10:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 15th annual Crimes Against the Elderly Conference was held at El Paso Community College's Administrative Services Center today. The month of June marks Elder Abuse Prevention Month in Texas.

The conference aimed to bring awareness about the importance of keeping the elderly safe from negligence and abuse. During the conference, educators worked to teach the elderly how to defend themselves and educate the public on the signs they can detect of elder abuse. Grace Ortiz, a community engagement specialist, says if you see an elder who appears to be depressed and/or isolated that could be a sign. Ortiz adds if you see an elder without water, utilities, gas, etc. that could possibly be elder neglect.

You can call 1-800-252-5400 if you see signs of elder abuse, or need help.

