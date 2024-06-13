Skip to Content
Local fitness icon needs your support as he competes for Mr. Health & Fitness

today at 6:38 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Doug Briggs needs your support as he's in third place for the Mr. Health & Fitness competition.

Briggs a local fitness icon has dedicated his time to fitness even during his service in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He's also taught and trained others in the community who seek to better their workout routine.

Briggs is currently the Program Director for the Holistic Health and Fitness program at Fort Bliss. Briggs was a professor at New Mexico State University.

In 2022, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease but that hasn't slowed him down.

If you'd like to vote for him click here.

