ABC-7 First Alert: Warm & quiet today, 55 MPH winds and dust to return

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of strong winds, blowing dust and sand, and fire risk through the region.

We will wrap our work week with yet again another warm quiet weather day. Today temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 90, Las Cruces 86.

Saturday will still be wam with stronger breezes developing.

Your Sunday we will see the largest impact with weather alerts already being issued in preparation for the coming wind event.

For El Paso:

For Las Cruces:

Wind gusts on Sunday will range from 45-55 MPH. With winds looking the strongest between 1-9. Blowing dust and sand can also be a factor with fire risk elevated through the region.