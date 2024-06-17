Robbing Your Rides: A look at ongoing vehicle thefts in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso continues to deal with vehicle thefts. Data from local authorities indicates these types of crimes are on the rise.

Representatives with the El Paso Police Department urge owners to remain vigilant when they step away from their vehicles, even if it's a split second.

Stephen Plummer, the public awareness manager for the El Paso Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force, said there has been a 20% rise in vehicle thefts compared to this same time last year.

He revealed some of these vehicles will never be recovered. Plummer also explained some makes and models are targeted more than others.

The EPPD representative told ABC-7 it has been a busy time for their department as they work to solve these crimes and stop those responsible.

The juvenile unit at the El Paso County Attorney's Office has also been dealing with teenagers becoming entangled in these crimes.

"They think it's fun. They think it's a it's a little scheme. And so they get involved into a bigger scheme where it's not just one individual doing it. It's a group, and the groups keeps growing larger and larger where they're working together to continue doing these schemes of car thefts and burglaries," Katy Ayala, the trial team chief with the juvenile unit, said.

ABC-7 investigates why this crime continues to grow in the Borderland. We also uncover who is behind this trend and how they are using the latest technology and social media to become experts.

Watch Rosemary Montañez's special report 'Robbing Your Rides' Thursday at 10 p.m. only on ABC-7.