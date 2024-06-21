Skip to Content
Supreme Court upholds law barring domestic abusers from owning guns in major Second Amendment ruling

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court upheld a federal law Friday that bars guns for domestic abusers, rejecting an argument pressed by gun rights groups that the prohibition violated the Second Amendment.

The decision could help shore up similar federal gun regulations that have been challenged since the Supreme Court vastly expanded gun rights in 2022. That ruling caused substantial confusion for lower court judges reviewing Second Amendment lawsuits.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for an 8-1 majority. Justice Clarence Thomas filed a lone dissent.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

