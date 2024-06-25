U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces conduct joint military exercise

JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- Fuerzas Amigas 2024, a binational disaster response exercise between the U.S. and Mexico, is being conducted June 24-28, 2024, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) serves as the lead command element of U.S. forces as they train alongside Mexican Armed Forces and interagency partners. This is an annual exercise and is not in response to any ongoing political or military situation. The Fuerzas Amigas exercise scenario focuses on combined disaster relief efforts and reinforces the military-to-military partnership between the two nations. Throughout the exercise, U.S. and Mexican servicemembers work together to learn best practices in humanitarian assistance and disaster response. Fuerzas Amigas is conducted under the authority of U.S. Army North and the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense.

