U.S. and Mexican Armed Forces conduct joint military exercise
JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- Fuerzas Amigas 2024, a binational disaster response
exercise between the U.S. and Mexico, is being conducted June 24-28, 2024, in Ciudad Juárez,
Mexico. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) serves as the lead command element
of U.S. forces as they train alongside Mexican Armed Forces and interagency partners.
This is an annual exercise and is not in response to any ongoing political or military
situation.
The Fuerzas Amigas exercise scenario focuses on combined disaster relief efforts and
reinforces the military-to-military partnership between the two nations. Throughout the
exercise, U.S. and Mexican servicemembers work together to learn best practices in
humanitarian assistance and disaster response. Fuerzas Amigas is conducted under
the authority of U.S. Army North and the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense.