Here’s what led Kenyans to burn part of parliament and call for the president’s resignation
Associated Press
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Kenya’s president came to power by appealing to the common people, describing himself as a “hustler” and vowing relief from economic pain. But when he was forced to give up on a controversial tax hike that led to deadly chaos in the capital, Nairobi, it was a clear sign that support for him has turned. Protesters who opposed a law that would have raised taxes stormed parliament on Tuesday, burning part of the building as lawmakers fled. Bodies lay in the streets, and medical workers and watchdogs said police had opened fire. The military was deployed. On Wednesday, President William Ruto conceded that the plan had caused “widespread dissatisfaction” and said he would not sign the bill.