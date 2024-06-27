2 dead, 1 missing and dozens injured in northern Russia after a passenger train derailment

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian state-run railway company says a passenger train derailment in northern Russia has killed at least two people and left one other person missing. Russian Railways said in a statement on Thursday morning that the derailment of the 14-carriage train occurred Wednesday night in the northern republic of Komi with nine carriages running off the rails. Russia’s news agency Interfax cited emergency officials as saying that up to 50 people were injured. Russian Railways said the train was headed to the southern city of Novorossiysk from Vorkuta and was carrying 232 passengers. It said that heavy rainfall washing out parts of the track was the likely cause of the derailment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.