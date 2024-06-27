A father who lost 2 sons in a Boeing Max crash waits to hear if the US will prosecute the company

Families of the 346 people who died in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jetliners are waiting to hear if the Justice Department will prosecute the U.S. aerospace company. In both the October 2018 crash in Indonesia and the March 2019 crash in Ethiopia, software pitched the plane’s nose down based on faulty readings from a single sensor. Boeing avoided a trial when prosecutors approved an agreement that meant a felony fraud charge they brought could be dropped in three years. California residents Ike and Susan Riffel lost two sons in the Ethiopia crash. Ike Riffel fears that instead of putting Boeing on trial, the government will offer the company another shot at corporate probation.

