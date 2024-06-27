A Greek police officer guarding a top judge’s house is injured in a predawn gasoline bomb attack

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a police officer guarding the house of a top judge has been hospitalized with burns after a gasoline bomb attack in Athens. The motive for the predawn attack Thursday in a city suburb was not clear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Police say gasoline bombs were thrown at the officer by unknown people who escaped. The officer, who suffered face and arm injuries, was stationed outside the house of Supreme Court President Ioanna Klapa, which was not damaged. A nearby police car was severely damaged. A government spokesperson has condemned the attack.

