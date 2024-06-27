Air conditioners are a hot commodity in Nashville as summer heat bears down
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An organization in Tennessee says air conditioning units are a hot commodity as multiple cities have been under heat advisories with high temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures reached into the high 90s this week in Nashville and Memphis. Nashville’s Metropolitan Action Commission is offering free window AC units to seniors, families with young children and people with medical conditions to help them beat the heat. The summer cooling program gives out the AC units as fast as they can purchase them. Cooling centers have also opened this week in both Nashville and Memphis to assist people in need.