El Paso Chamber releases study on development and event venues in community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Chamber has released a study on the development and enhancement of event venues in the city.

El Paso Chamber says the city ranks low in investment to other markets. The study was conducted by CAA Icon Strategic Advisory, which aims to compare El Paso with other similar cities. El Paso Chamber says the goal of the study is to find information on how El Paso ranks in growth so officials can determine if modern theaters, sports complexes, and amphitheaters are the best decision for El Paso.

The study found that El Paso ranks low in terms of investment in new facilities and reinvestment in existing ones. The Chamber says since 1990, publicly reported facility investments in El Paso have totaled only $102.5 million. $78 million of that portion comes from the construction of Southwest University Park. Other similar cities have averaged $351.1 million in facility costs. This puts El Paso in 33rd place out 35.

El Paso Chamber says the study shows El Paso is lacking in entertainment for the community and is falling behind on modern developments. The Chamber adds that the community deserves more projects and developments to reflect the greatness of the community.