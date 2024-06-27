Harris acknowledges Biden had a ‘slow start’ in debate and tries to calm Democratic fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is acknowledging that President Joe Biden had a “slow start” during his debate against Donald Trump. But she insists that he finished “strong.” Biden’s performance triggered a new round of Democratic concerns about Biden’s fitness to be the party standard-bearer. Harris on Thursday gave interviews on CNN and MSNBC. As she acknowledged Biden’s uneven performance, Harris emphasized the substance of Trump’s remarks during the 90-minute debate, including his refusal to condemn the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. She also said the contrast between Biden and Trump ultimately has to be on Biden’s performance in office, rather than in one debate.

