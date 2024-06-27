Police clash with protesters in Kenya as the military patrols the streets

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police have clashed with protesters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi before planned protests against a contentious finance bill. Protesters who said last week that they would march to the State House on Thursday say they still don’t trust President William Ruto even after he said the tax hikes would be withdrawn and budget cuts would be made. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday urged the young protesters to call off planned protests and give dialogue a chance. Thousands of protesters stormed Kenya’s parliament on Tuesday. They burned parts of the building and sent lawmakers fleeing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.