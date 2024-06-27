Here’s why it would be tough for Democrats to replace Joe Biden on the presidential ticket

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s halting debate performance has led some in his own party to begin questioning whether he should be replaced on the ballot. There is no evidence Biden, who debated former President Donald Trump on Thursday night, is willing to end his campaign. A campaign spokeswoman said Friday, “Of course he’s not dropping out.” It would also be nearly impossible for Democrats to replace him unless he chooses to step aside. Every state has already held its presidential primary. Democratic rules mandate that the delegates Biden won remain bound to support him unless he tells them he’s leaving the race.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.