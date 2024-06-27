Hollywood’s video game actors want to avoid a strike. The sticking point in their talks? AI

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA has been negotiating its interactive media agreement for more than a year. The contract represents about 2,500 performers, including video game voice actors. Among the sticking point in the talks? The unregulated use of AI. With a potential strike looming, performers say that their own recordings could be used to train the AI systems that will eventually replace them. The game companies bargaining with the union say they’re optimistic they can reach a deal soon.

