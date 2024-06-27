Independent UN experts accuse Sudan’s warring parties of using starvation as weapon

CAIRO (AP) — Human rights experts working for the United Nations have accused Sudan’s warring parties of using starvation as a war weapon, amid mounting warnings about imminent famine in the African nation. In a statement Wednesday, they said both the military and the Rapid Support Forces “are using food as a weapon and starving civilians.” They have warned that famine has become imminent in the country as humanitarian aid has been blocked and harvest season was disrupted because of the war. Sudan plunged into chaos in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

