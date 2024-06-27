India’s president inaugurates newly elected parliament and sets out economic reforms as a key agenda

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s president has inaugurated a new parliament after national elections, listing the priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in coming years, including fast-tracking economic reforms and boosting small and medium-size enterprises to create jobs. President Draupadi Murmu said India’s economy grew the fastest among the world’s major nations at an average of 8% over the past four years. The International Monetary Fund has put India’s growth forecast at 6.8% for 2024-25. Modi’s government was elected to a record third term despite failing to win a majority on its own. Modi is dependent on his Hindu nationalist party’s coalition partners to govern the country for another five years.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.