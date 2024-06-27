Intrigue of NHL draft expected to begin after the Sharks likely select Celebrini with top pick

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier is turning coy when it comes to saying which player San Jose will select with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft on Friday. The presumptive favorite since the Sharks won the draft lottery in May is Boston University center Macklin Celebrini. Grier previously hailed winning the lottery and the chance to select college hockey’s player of the year, who also has ties to the Bay Area. The intrigue begins with whom the Chicago Blackhawks select at No. 2 as well as the spectacle Las Vegas’ Sphere will represent in hosting the two-day draft.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.