Law limiting new oil wells in California set to take effect after industry withdraws referendum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California law that bans drilling new oil wells near places like homes and schools will likely take effect in the coming days. California lawmakers passed the law back in 2022. But it never took effect because the California Independent Petroleum Association gathered enough signatures to place a referendum on the ballot asking voters to overturn it. On Wednesday the association announced it would withdraw the referendum. Instead it plans to file a lawsuit asking a judge to block the law. The law bans drilling new oil wells within 3,200 feet of places like homes, schools and any business that is open to the public.

