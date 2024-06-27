One Tech Tip: Too many passwords to remember? Try using a password manager

LONDON (AP) — Everyone has too many passwords. The credentials we need to remember to navigate online life keep multiplying. The average person has hundreds of passwords to their name. That’s a lot to keep track of. Cybersecurity experts warns against bad habits like recycling passwords. Instead, use a password manager. The basic concept is simple: Your passwords are stored securely in a digital vault. When you need to access an online service, it autofills the login and password fields. The only thing you’ll need to remember is a single password to open the password manager.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.