Survivor of Parkland school massacre wins ownership of shooter’s name in lawsuit settlement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz’s name. Under his recent lawsuit settlement with Anthony Borges, Cruz must also turn over any money he might receive as a beneficiary of a relative’s life insurance policy, participate in any scientific studies of mass shooters and donate his body to science after his death. The agreement means that Cruz cannot benefit from movies, books or other media about him. Borges’ attorney says the goal was to shut Cruz down. Borges was shot five times and has undergone more than a dozen surgeries. Now 21, he still lives in pain.

