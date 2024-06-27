The Paso del Norte Health Foundation partnered to improve mental health and substance use systems of care in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has a partnertship with the Local Collaborative 3 (LC3). They say they aim to improve the mental health and substance use systems of care in Doña Ana County. They plan on doing this through action teams which would be working on specific policy, programs, and practice improvements.

They state they would like to build a behavioral health system to promote a safer and healthier community in New Mexico. LC3 says they invited New Mexico mental health providers, state and local officials, law enforcement, fire department, local schools and colleges, nonprofit organizations, and community advocates to a two-day “Strategic Reboot” event. It happened at the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

At the event participants reviewed results from the most recent community needs assessment. They also gathered ideas, and spoke about existing strategies and interventions. They concluded the focus will include youth services, legislative and sustainable funding, supportive and specialty services, crisis services, housing services, and care coordination.

“The overarching goal for this event was to build collaboration to achieve a behavioral health system that is inclusive, organized, and centered on the individual and family,” said Javier Guerrero, LC3, ICS Community Coordinator. “LC3 is unwavering in its commitment to advocate for and provide comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder services for people across Doña Ana County, New Mexico.”