Prague-to-Budapest train collides with a bus in Slovakia, killing 5 people and injuring 5

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Officials in Slovakia says that a train traveling from the Czech capital of Prague to the Hungarian capital of Budapest collided with a bus in southern Slovakia, leaving at least five people dead and five injured. Police and railway officials say that more than 100 people were aboard the Eurocity train when the accident took place shortly after 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) in the town of Nove Zamky. The deaths and injuries have been confirmed by Slovakia’s rescue service. Video footage shows that the engine of the train was on fire. Railway officials say the bus was badly damaged in the crash.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.