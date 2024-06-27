Von der Leyen, Costa and Kallas endorsed for the EU’s top jobs. Here’s who they are and what they do

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed on the officials who will lead the European Commission, Council, and foreign policy service after the EU Parliament elections. The three nominees will hold positions at the EU’s powerful executive branch – the European Commission – the forum where the 27 member countries are represented, the European Council, and the bloc’s top diplomat. Ursula von der Leyen has been endorsed for a second term as president of the European Commission with a vote likely to take place in July. Antonio Costa, former prime minister of Portugual, will become Council president. Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has been nominated as the EU’s top diplomat.

