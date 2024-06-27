Voting is underway in an election in Mongolia for an expanded 126-seat parliament

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Voters in Mongolia are electing a new parliament on Friday in the landlocked democracy that is squeezed between China and Russia, two much larger authoritarian states. At stake are 126 seats in an expanded parliament, 50 more than in the previous election in 2020. That contest was won by the Mongolian People’s Party in a landslide. The ruling party still appears to hold the upper hand, but other parties may be able to capitalize on voter discontent to eat into its majority. Mongolia became a democracy in 1990, ending more than six decades of one-party communist rule.

