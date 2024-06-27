Who is General Zúñiga, the shadowy officer behind the thwarted coup in Bolivia?

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The man behind the attempted coup that has rocked Bolivia remains a mystery to much of the country. Little known before bursting into Bolivia’s presidential palace tailed by tanks and armored vehicles, General Juan Jose Zúñiga served as commander of the country’s armed forces from 2022 until his public sacking and arrest on Wednesday. A career military man, Zúñiga owes his post to the very president whom he sought to oust in his attempted coup. President Luis Arce handpicked Zúñiga over two years ago, vaulting the low-ranking intelligence official to the army’s highest ranks. Even as Arce reshuffled other top military positions, most recently in January, Zúñiga remained in place.

