4 Missouri prison guards charged with murder, and a 5th with manslaughter, in death of Black man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Four Missouri prison guards have been charged with murder, and a fifth with accessory to involuntary manslaughter, in the December death of a Black man who was in custody at the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Thirty-eight-year-old Othel Moore Jr. died on Dec. 8. A criminal complaint filed Friday says the guards pepper-sprayed Moore in the face, placed a mask over his face which inhibited his ability to breathe and left him in a position which caused his asphyxiation. The Missouri Department of Corrections released a statement Friday saying Moore died in a restraint system designed to prevent injury to himself and others. The department says it has discontinued using that system.

