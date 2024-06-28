Biden administration extends temporary legal status to 300,000 Haitians, drawing a contrast to Trump

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Homeland Security Department says more than 300,000 Haitians already in the United States will be eligible for a major expansion of temporary legal status because conditions in the Caribbean nation are unsafe for return. The expansion of Temporary Protected Status applies to Haitians who were in the United States on June 3 and will last until Feb. 3, 2026. An extension is also being offered to an estimated 200,000 Haitians in the United States under previous TPS offers. Temporary Protected Status was created by Congress in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering natural disasters or civil strife.

