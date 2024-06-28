El Paso Animal Services is urging the community to keep pets safe during 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With 4th of July less than a week away, it's become a common occurrence to see pets on the streets after escaping from their homes during 4th of July night. That's because the loud fireworks bangs, pops, and other sounds intimidate and stress them out. Pets could end up running away due to fright.

El Paso Animal Services is reminding the El Paso community to keep pets indoors to prevent them from running away. Creating a peaceful space for your pet inside can help calm them from the loud fireworks outside. If your dog is excessively whining, crying, shaking, or hiding, its best to consult a veterinarian.

Updated ID tags are also another important step if your pet does go missing. An updated ID tag will allow Animal Services to contact you if your pet does end up in their shelters. Microchipping your pet can also help you locate them. You can visit here to see a calendar of El Paso Animal Services next microchipping event.

For 4th of July grilling time, El Paso Animal Services is advising you not to feed your pets human food. It could cause them to get sick.

If you use insect repellent and sunscreen on your pet, make sure it is pet-friendly!