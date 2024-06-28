In fight against blight, Detroit cracks down on business owners who illegally post signs

DETROIT (AP) — William Shaw says he has learned his lesson after repeatedly being cited for illegally posting hundreds of signs promoting his suburban Detroit plumbing company. And he is urging other local business owners to not illegally post signs, saying officials are cracking down on those responsible for the blight. As part of court-ordered community service, Shaw is required to remove similar placards. On Friday, he yanked signs from poles on the city’s northwest side. The city said that from February 2022 to July 2023, it removed more than 615 “Shaw’s Plumbing” signs. Shaw has been cited with more than 50 misdemeanors because of it.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.