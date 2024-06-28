Man convicted of murder in death of Washington police officer shot by deputy sentenced to 29 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man found guilty of murder for his role in the 2022 death of a police officer who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 29 years in prison. The Columbian reports a Clark County Superior Court judge sentenced 23-year-old Julio Segura of Yakima Friday in the death of Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota. More than a dozen people gave statements about Sahota in court before the sentencing. A Clark County jury last month convicted Segura of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police. He was acquitted of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.