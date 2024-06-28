Philippine troops kill 10 communist rebels in a clash, in the latest blow to decades-long insurgency

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have killed at least 10 suspected communist guerrillas in a clash in a remote northern area, in the latest blow to a decades-old insurgency that has weakened considerably. Officials say troops encountered about 20 New People’s Army guerrillas on Wednesday, sparking a firefight that killed 10 rebels, including three commanders. They say 13 rifles and a pistol were recovered from the area. Troops were pursuing about 10 other guerrillas who fled. Officials say only about 1,000 communist fighters remain after years of rebel setbacks, surrenders and factionalism. The government and the rebels agreed last November to resume talks aimed at ending the insurgency, but actual peace talks have not restarted.

