Slovak train and bus collision that killed 7 was likely caused by human error, minister says
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s transport minister says a collision between a EuroCity train with a bus in the south of the country that left seven people dead might have been caused by human error. The minister, Jozef Ráž, said heavy that due to heavy rains hitting the area a day before the crash, the railroad track used was closed for all traffic. Preliminary results of the investigation showed no technical or systemic errors, Raz said. The train was traveling from the Czech capital of Prague through Slovakia to the Hungarian capital of Budapest when the accident took place Thursday afternoon.