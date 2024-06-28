Tests show Paris’ Seine River still has unsafe E. coli levels with Olympics less than a month away
PARIS (AP) — Unsafe levels of E. coli have been found in the Seine River for the third consecutive week, according to test results published Friday, less than a month before the Paris Olympics. The test results by monitoring group Eau de Paris reveal contamination levels consistently above the safe limit of 900 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters determined by the World Triathlon Federation for competitions. Marathon swimming and triathlon events are scheduled to take place in the river near the Alexandre III bridge during the Olympics which begin on July 26.