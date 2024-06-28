What to know about Mongolia as it holds a democratic election in the shadow of authoritarian giants

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolia, where parliamentary elections are being held Friday, is a sparsely populated and landlocked Asian nation known for its bitter winter cold and independent spirit. As a democracy of just 3.4 million people overshadowed by two much larger authoritarian states, China and Russia, it has taken on symbolic importance in an era when democracy is in crisis in many countries, including the United States. Mongolia’s vast mineral resources are sought by China and the West but generate wealth mainly for the elite. Herders make up a third of the population and decry the loss of pasture land and alleged land grabs. In 2022, protests erupted Mongolia over alleged corruption in the mining sector.

