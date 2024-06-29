Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands fire season hasn’t officially started but it’s already breaking records

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s massive Pantanal wetlands haven’t technically entered annual fire season but already the number of blazes reported has broken records and is leading experts to predict this year will be the most devastating in decades. The Pantanal is fed by tributaries of the Paraguay River and is mostly located in Brazil. It is a biodiversity hotspot, and a popular destination for tourists wishing to see jaguars, macaws, caimans, capybaras and migratory birds in the wild. But now, instead of its charming natural scenes, what Brazilians are seeing from Pantanal are devastating fires devouring the flora and charred animals.

