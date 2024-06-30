El Paso Fire Water Rescue team deployed to Ruidoso, NM amid flash flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As Flash flooding continues through Rio Ruidoso with potential impacts to the Midtown district, Ruidoso Office of Emergency Management has issued an immediate evacuation.

The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team has been deployed to Ruidoso to assist with the severe flooding.

"Our team is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the community," the department said on their social media platform X. "If you are in the area, be aware of your surroundings and heed the evacuation orders."

A shelter is available at White Mountain Relief Center at 687 Hull Road.