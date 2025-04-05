Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Rain and snow shower activity dropping in the Borderland, freezing temps and wind chills overnight

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for rain and snow showers, freezing temps and wind chills. We have seen rain showers in the lowlands today, the Franklin Mountains saw snow flurries. Precipitation chances will drop off as the evening progresses.

This evening and overnight, it will be cold with wind chills. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s across the area with wind chills in the 20s. The National Weather Service has a Freezing Warning for all of the Borderland for tonight.

